More money in the bank for insiders who divested US$1.4m worth of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) shares last year

Rocket Lab USA, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RKLB) stock rose 11% last week, but insiders who sold US$1.4m worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$5.55, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Rocket Lab USA Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Vice President of Global Operations, Shaun O’Donnell, for US$1.1m worth of shares, at about US$5.63 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$4.62. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Rocket Lab USA insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Rocket Lab USA Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Rocket Lab USA. Specifically, insiders ditched US$1.4m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Rocket Lab USA insiders own about US$273m worth of shares (which is 13% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Rocket Lab USA Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Rocket Lab USA and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

