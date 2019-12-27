More investors sue Danske Bank for alleged money laundering

Adds statement by Danske, background

COPENHAGEN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - About 60 investors have sued Danske Bank DANSKE.CO for 1.5 billion crowns ($224 million) over alleged money laundering, their lawyer said on Friday, the third such case to hit Denmark's biggest lender.

Danske Bank said it would defend itself against the lawsuit and that it had no information about the timing of the case.

Danske Bank is under investigation in several countries including the United States over 200 billion euros ($220 billion) of payments through its branch in Estonia between 2007 and 2015, many of which the bank has said were suspicious.

Danish law firm Nemeth Sigetty said it had filed the latest suit at the District Court of Copenhagen on behalf of a group of about 60 international investors.

"We will defend ourselves against the demands and deal with any development in collaboration with the bank's lawyers," Danske said in a statement.

Denmark's biggest bank is already facing two lawsuits in the United States, including one by 232 pension funds and other investors claiming damages of nearly $800 million.

Shares in Danske were 0.51% higher at 1337 GMT on Friday.

($1 = 6.6958 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by David Clarke)

