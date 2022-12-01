More Inflation Data to Roll In Before Year's End

The last month of 2022 is upon us, but investors still have plenty of data to unpack before the year comes to a close. More specifically, next week will bring the final S&P U.S. services purchasing managers' index (PMI) and the final demand producer prince index (PPI), among other relevant economic indicators.

Meanwhile, the earnings docket features reports from AutoZone (AZO), C3.ai (AI), Campbell Soup (CPB), Chewy (CHWY), Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY), DocuSign (DOCU), GameStop (GME), lululemon athletica (LULU), Oracle (ORCL), Signet Jewelers (SIG), Stitch Fix (SFIX), and United Natural Foods (UNFI).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The final S&P U.S. services PMI, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) services index, and factory orders are due out on Monday, Dec. 5.

Tuesday, Dec. 6 will be relatively quiet, with only trade deficit data on tap.

Wednesday, Dec. 7 features productivity and unit labor costs revisions, as well as consumer credit change data.

The usual round of initial and continuing jobless claims is expected on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The final demand PPI is slated for release on Friday, Dec. 9. Also on the calendar is the University of Michigan's five-year inflation expectations and consumer sentiment index, in addition to wholesale inventories.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.