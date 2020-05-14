More Grim Jobs News Drags on the Stock Market

U.S. stocks are dropping as investors weigh up the latest downbeat news about job losses stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Shortly after the release of the figures—2.98 million people in the U.S. filed initial claims for unemployment benefits in the week ended May 9—futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down about 1.3%, compared with a loss of 0.8% immediately before, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were each down about 1%.

According to economists surveyed by MarketWatch, claims were expected to come in at 2.7 million. The number of applications for unemployment compensation peaked at a seasonally adjusted 6.9 million in late March.

Losses overseas prior to the figures were bigger as investors worried about the speed of the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nikkei 225 dropped 1.7% in Tokyo and the S&P/ASX 100 lost 1.7% in Sydney. In London, the FTSE 100 fell 2.1% and the CAC 40 dropped 2% in Paris.

The losses came after a grim economic outlook from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday.

“It feels like we’re on the precipice of another jolt across markets. The idea of a second wave is taking hold and shares look rich over the March lows,” said Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group. “If the tracing app used in South Korea helps prevent a second wave that would increase confidence in the technology and could give stock markets a second wind.”

As countries gradually open up, one concern is that while the outbreak curve has flattened, it hasn’t diminished, which leaves little room for governments to maneuver if infections accelerate.

Geopolitical tensions were apparent as the U.S. accused China of trying to steal vaccine information while France objected to one of its drugmakers, Sanofi, saying the U.S. government deserved the right to make the biggest pre-order for a potential vaccine because of investments it has made.

Oil climbed despite downbeat comments about the outlook for the market. The International Energy Agency said the drop in global oil demand in May will outpace the supply cuts made by the world’s biggest oil producers.

Still, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude, or WTI, gained 3.5% to $26.17 a barrel. Brent was up 3.4% at $30.20 a barrel.

The yield on the 10-year note ticked down slightly to 0.623% following remarks on Wednesday by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who warned of ‘significant downside risks” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Bancorp (ticker: USB) shares edged down 1.5% in premarket trading following news that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) sold $16.3 million of the bank’s stock earlier this week, putting his stake below 10%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCHL) shares dipped 2.6% premarket after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss in the first quarter. The cruise operator said that it has enough liquidity for 18 months of voyage suspensions and said that it is seeing demand for cruises in the fourth quarter of this year, with accelerating demand in 2021.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) shares popped 2% as its fiscal third-quarter results turned out better than Wall Street analysts expected. Still, the company noted that it saw a slowdown in April due to stay-at-home orders.

Write to Steve Goldstein at steven.goldstein@wsj.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.