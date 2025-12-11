More Good News for Pre-market Trading: Jobless Claims & More

Thursday, December 11, 2025



The good news just keeps coming this week for the stock market. Following a Fed meeting that cut rates -25 basis points (bps), raised growth estimates and lowered inflation projections, Weekly Jobless Claims and the U.S. Trade Balance came in better than expected, for the most part. Bond yields are even winding down off near-term highs ahead of the Fed announcement.



Jobless Claims Higher on Initial, Much Lower Continuing

Initial Jobless Claims for last week bounded back up to trend after a big drop the previous week. This morning’s +236K new jobless claims was actually the highest since the outlier +263K reported the week after Labor Day, but it followed the big drop to +192K two weeks ago, which was revised only slightly higher. Today’s +236K is roughly the median on new jobless claims over the past full year.



Continuing Claims, reporting a week in arrears, reported a perhaps not-so-surprising big drop to 1.838 million from a downwardly revised 1.937 million the prior week. This is a major -99K drop week over week — and the lowest since mid-April — but may, like the initial claims post a week ago, ultimately be a blip on the screen.



However, should these numbers tack lower over time, we will have seen an extraordinary high in jobless claims without once tipping into territory that might warrant concern. For 32 weeks, long-term jobless claims was over 1.9 million without once ever touching 2 million, which would be a psychological touchpoint of a potentially unraveling labor market. It’s too early to say we dodged a bullet on this matter, but for today, consider this very good news.



U.S. Trade Deficit Falls to Lowest Level in 5 Years

More good news: the U.S. Trade Balance (Deficit) shrank to its lowest level since June of 2020 in today’s (delayed) September report at -$52.8 billion, following a downwardly revised -$59.3 billion the previous month. This is -60% lower than it was back in March when the trade deficit set a record low, although that was due to trade merchants getting ahead of the April “Liberation Day” tariffs.



Earnings Update: LOVE, AVGO, COST, etc.

For some not-so-great news, furniture retailer Lovesac LOVE missed estimates on its bottom line — negative earnings of -$0.72 per share versus -$0.70 anticipated — and its top-line — $150.17 million, -2.37% from the Zacks consensus. Shares are down another -14% on the news, adding to the -42% loss in the stock year to date. For more on LOVE’s earnings, click here.



After today’s close, a trio of Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) companies report quarterly earnings. Chipmaking giant Broadcom AVGO is expected to see +31.7% growth on earnings, +24.5% on revenues — largely due to AI infrastructure supply — and warehouse membership behemoth Costco COST is projected to yield +11.5% earnings growth on +8.3% revenues. Lululemon LULU, on the other hand, is estimated to come in -22.7% lower on earnings and +3.5% on revenues.



Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.