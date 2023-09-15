More gold, equities in Czech reserves would lift returns, Michl says in paper

PRAGUE, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Lifting the share of equities and gold in the Czech National Bank's foreign exchange reserves could increase returns with little impact on volatility, Governor Ales Michl said in a co-authored paper published on Friday.

Michl took the helm of the central bank in the middle of 2022 and has said he aims to boost returns on the country's large reserves over the coming years.

In February, he told newspaper Lidove Noviny he wanted to gradually increase gold held in the bank's reserves to 100 tonnes, from 12 tonnes.

Raising the amount of gold to that level, corresponding to an increase to 4.5% of reserves from 0.5%, could increase the expected return, and volatility measured in Czech crown terms would decrease, Michl and his colleagues said in the paper, titled "Balancing Volatility and Returns in the Czech National Bank's Foreign Exchange Portfolio".

Increasing the share of equities to 20% would increase the expected return on the portfolio and volatility would increase only slightly, they said.

A third option of reducing the share of euro-denominated assets, though, could raise returns but also significantly increased volatility in crown returns and was seen as not appropriate.

"If asset prices follow the pattern of the last 20 years, it would be appropriate to increase the share of equities to about 20% of the FX reserve portfolio and to increase the share of gold to up to 100 tonnes," the paper concluded.

The Czech central bank built up large reserves between 2013-2017, when the bank used interventions to keep the crown weak as part of loose policy and bought up euros in the market.

While it sold some foreign currency last year to buck up the crown, its reserves stood at the end of 2022 at 3.17 trillion crowns ($137.56 billion), or about 50% of gross domestic product.

($1 = 23.0440 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alison Williams)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.