More Free At-Home Covid Tests Available Next Week

Starting next week, American households will be able to order another round of free rapid Covid-19 tests from COVIDTests.gov. The opening of additional free tests to Americans comes as the White House reports fewer than 300 million of the 500 million tests have been ordered.

The White House says the initiative aims to protect people from severe illness, and it’s part of a multi-pronged strategy that includes adding federal testing, free N95 masks and pop-up vaccination sites, while reimbursing Americans for up to eight at-home tests per month through their insurance.

How to Order Free At-Home Rapid Covid-19 Tests

Visit COVIDTests.gov to order your test kits. No credit card is required to order. Clicking on the button to order your tests will send you to a USPS page that will ask for your name and address of where you want the tests sent.

Beginning next week, if you ordered four tests in the first round, you’ll be able to order another four next week. If you haven’t ordered any tests at all, you’ll be eligible to process two orders for a valid residential address.

If a member of the same household tries to order more tests in their name after the household has already reached the limit, the request will be denied.

There were early reports of difficulties placing orders, particularly for renters living in large apartment buildings. According to Berkeleyside, a nonprofit news organization in Berkeley, Calif, some people living in multi-unit apartment buildings or duplexes were blocked from ordering tests after other residents in other units placed orders. People living in duplexes also experienced issues.

According to the official testing order site, these issues are caused by some addresses not being recognized as multi-family by USPS. The site advises those experiencing issues to file a help request online or call the USPS help desk at 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777).

According to the website, tests will typically ship within 7 to 12 days from ordering. While ordering, there is an option to provide an email address to receive email notifications with shipping updates.

Households without access to the internet can order their tests by calling 1-800-232-0233. The line is open from 8 a.m. to midnight EST every day and offers assistance to callers in more than 150 languages.

The CDC recommends Americans use at-home tests if they begin to have symptoms, or take a test at least five days after coming into contact with someone who has contracted the virus. It’s also recommended that those gathering indoors with others at risk of severe disease, or the unvaccinated, test themselves beforehand.

The wait time for tests to ship and deliver means households shouldn’t wait until they’re exhibiting symptoms to request their free tests; they should order them as soon as possible to have them on hand.

At-home kits provide convenience and the opportunity to mitigate community spread by enabling testing in your own home, but until this move by the federal government, they weren’t cheap and were difficult to find.

If you buy Covid tests at a local store, at-home test kits are eligible medical expenses that can be paid or reimbursed under health savings accounts (HSAs), health flexible spending arrangements (health FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs) and Archer medical savings accounts (Archer MSAs). And as of Jan. 15, insurers are required to reimburse consumers for the costs of up to eight at-home Covid tests per individual, per month.

But research shows that people who would benefit the most from HSAs to help cover high upfront medical costs, including low-income, Black and Hispanic Americans, are significantly less likely than White and higher-income counterparts to have access to these vehicles. Free tests in theory could help alleviate that burden for low-income Americans of color.

Researchers at the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute are also critical of the insurance reimbursement mandate.

“Financing these tests through a cumbersome reimbursement process is about the most inefficient, inequitable, and costly approach the U.S. could take,” reads a blog post from the institute’s Center on Health Insurance Reforms. The researchers point out that not all families have the financial means to cover upfront costs and wait for their reimbursements.

There are currently 20,000 federal testing sites across the U.S., according to the White House. The Defense Production Act is still in place, allowing the country to quickly produce as many tests as possible.

According to the CDC, the best way to protect yourself and others from Covid-19 is to get vaccinated. Visit Vaccines.gov to find a vaccination center near you.

