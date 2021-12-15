Commodities
RIO

More firms in lithium supply chain join industry association

Contributor
Pratima Desai Reuters
Published

Twelve more companies in the lithium supply chain including Rio Tinto, BASF and Sibanye Stillwater have joined a global trade association for the material used to make batteries for electric vehicles.

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Twelve more companies in the lithium supply chain including Rio Tinto RIO.L, BASF BASFn.DE and Sibanye Stillwater SSWJ.J have joined a global trade association for the material used to make batteries for electric vehicles.

They, alongside others such as Savannah Resources SAVS.L, SVOLT Energy Technology, Sichuan Calciner Technology, Minviro, Hatch, Galvanic Energy, C&D Logistics Group, Adionics and Anson Resources, will join as Founding Associate Members.

The five original founding members of the International Lithium Association (ILiA), SQM, Ganfeng Lithium 002460.SZ, AMG Brazil, Orocobre ORE.AX and Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX, account for more than half of the world's lithium output.

"Faced with rapid growth, change and attention, lithium producers saw an urgent need for the industry to form an association that could efficiently and effectively address common challenges, such as promoting a sustainable lithium value chain as we move forward into the lithium century," ILiA said in a release on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai Editing by Mark Potter)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 513 5681;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIO

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular