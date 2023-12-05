News & Insights

US Markets

More executive depart from Brazil's Bradesco as exodus grows

Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

December 05, 2023 — 01:53 pm EST

Written by Andre Romani for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Bradesco BBDC4.SA said on Tuesday that four more executives had left the bank, the latest after a change in command announced at the end of last month.

Marlos Francisco Araujo, executive director of risk management, and Klayton Tomaz dos Santos, of organization, products and services, have left for personal reasons, according to the bank.

Bradesco's properties department and wholesale banking directors also left, citing personal reasons.

The exits come after two other executives left last week. Bradesco said there are no replacements for any of the six positions so far.

At the end of November Bradesco, one of Brazil's largest banks, swapped out CEO Octavio de Lazari Junior after five years in the role, tapping Marcelo Noronha to replace him.

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.