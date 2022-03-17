More Diversity is Good for Business: Uplifting Women in the Workplace

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Nasdaq hosted three panels of international leaders, including chief executive officers (CEOs), board directors and environmental, social and governance (ESG) innovators. Together, these women discussed how they are driving socially and ethically conscious organizations, shaping their industries and making an impact on tomorrow's workplace.

Karen Snow, Senior Vice President and Head of U.S. Listings and Revenue at Nasdaq, kicked off the first panel, highlighting Nasdaq’s swelling female leadership from 2021’s record year of IPOs. Nasdaq listed 52 female-led companies in 2021, including Bumble (BMBL), Nasdaq’s second-largest tech IPO of the year, Olaplex (OLPX), the largest consumer IPO, and Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL), one 2021’s largest healthcare deals.

“This was a watershed…an incredible moment for us and the 52 women who joined Nasdaq,” said Snow.

Women Making an Impact on Tomorrow’s Workplace

Diana Todd, Chief Responsibility Officer at MSCI, noted recent research that saw a sharp increase in the number of women sitting on boards in just one year. Between 2020 and 2021, companies in developed markets with at least three women on their boards increased from 45% to 52%, and in emerging markets from 9% to 12%.

While this progress was acknowledged, there was a unified call across the panels for a larger push for women in leadership.

Jocelyn Moore, board director for both DraftKings and OppFi, emphasized the need to uplift women—even at the very top. She called on leading women to act: “Now that you are on a board, how are you going to use that time to uplift other women? To create more opportunities for other women?”

Nasdaq has been an active partner in increasing the diversity of tomorrow’s board leadership. In August 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission granted Nasdaq’s request for a Board Diversity Rule, requiring every Nasdaq-listed company to have—or publicly disclose why they don’t have—at least two diverse directors. This new requirement applies to all current and new Nasdaq-listed companies with the hope of improving board transparency and diversity at the top.

Women Driving Socially and Ethically Conscious Organizations

Almost all panelists focused on various ESG initiatives as a means of uplifting women and making organizations more equitable.

Dawn Jones, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer and Vice President of Social Impact at Intel, noted that ESG is not just ethical but essential to attracting talent. According to her research, 56% of 18–24-year-olds say they value ESG and DE&I as much as pay when considering where to work, meaning companies that don’t make ESG an essential part of their business miss out on competitive candidates that will make up the talent of the future.

Anita Bhatia, Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women, reiterated Jones’ research, saying, “There is no way for an organization to maintain a competitive advantage in the market without being clear on its commitment to ESG.”

But measuring ESG has been a continued problem for companies looking to improve their ESG initiatives. Bhatia noted that just because a company calculates ESG metrics doesn’t mean it’s measuring it in the right way.

“If you look just at numbers on recruitment [of women], but you fail to look at numbers of women at management, you are not really going to understand how you’re doing as an organization,” said Bhatia.

Measuring ESG in all areas—from human capital to environmental footprint—to craft an effective ESG story is a boon to companies eager for new investment. In 2021, $120 billion went toward sustainable investments, more than doubling the amount from 2020 at just $51.1 billion.

For companies looking to craft a successful ESG narrative, Nasdaq has been tackling the problem of ESG measurement through its Nasdaq OneReport solution, which simplifies the process of ESG data capture and disclosure for investors seeking increased sustainability performance. Nasdaq OneReport recently received the first GRI certification for the new ESG Reporting Standards, the most widely used sustainability reporting standard in the world.

Women are some of the most prominent ESG investors, according to Sarah Kirshbaum Levy, CEO of Betterment, the largest independent digital investment advisor. When the company launched ESG investing, Levy noted that it was more popular with women than the company’s core product.

“The ESG movement has been really interesting for women because it’s a place where women can invest alongside their values,” Levy added.

Women Shaping Industries

In the Women Leaders: Setting the Course for ESG panel, Todd indicated that uplifting women into leadership roles is not just the right thing to do, but also the smart thing to do for a business. In an MSCI study, looking at companies over five years, researchers found that “companies with three or more women on their boards substantially outperformed companies who did not have as many women on their boards,” said Todd.

This research was evident during The Boardroom of the Future panel, which was comprised of four leading women with decades of boardroom experience. Together, they shared advice for women looking to advance to the top level of leadership. They highlighted three key means of succeeding in the boardroom:

Networking

Due Diligence

Mentorship

Overwhelmingly, panelists stressed the importance of networking as a means of gaining access to board opportunities. Joan Amble, board director of Buzzfeed, Zurich Insurance Group and Booz Allen Hamilton, stated that after her first board membership, her next six were from friends and coworkers she had kept in touch with throughout her career.

Lisa Shalett, board director for PennyMac, AccuWeather and Bully Pulpit Interactive, encouraged women invited to boards to engage in active due diligence, leveraging social media and other sources to compare a company’s internal discourse with the public’s discourse to see how closely they match up.

“Take advantage of all the ways a company is talking about itself. How does that match with the way people are talking about that company,” said Shalett.

To improve mentorship at the top, Moore cited the need for so-called “Board Buddies,” veteran members assigned to new board members to show them the ropes. As well as joining groups like W.O.M.E.N in America, the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) and others, organizations dedicated to the mentorship and education of future board leaders.

Overall, the panelists agreed that for women on boards, their voice matters, and it’s important to speak up.

“You deserve the seat at the table; you’ve earned it,” said Moore.

Nasdaq’s own Ann Dennison, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, ended the summit by summarizing the importance of diversity as not just a moral need but an economic necessity for the future success of businesses across the globe.

“Encouraging diversity is not only the right thing to do—it’s good for business,” said Dennison.