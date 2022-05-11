More Delays Are Incoming for This Semiconductor Giant

The market sell-off continues to affect the semiconductor industry. On Monday, May 9, some popular names were down over 9%. Today's video focuses on recent news affecting Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Here are some highlights.

Intel has recently entered the discrete graphics card market with its Arc Alchemist gaming cards. In the first quarter of 2022, it released Arc to various laptops, and in the second quarter of 2022, it was supposed to release graphics cards for the desktop market. Unfortunately, the desktop graphics cards have been pushed to the summer of 2022, and laptops with Arc are very hard to find as it seems there is a very low supply.

Intel is also entering the high-performance computing market with its Ponte Vecchio graphics card. During Intel's earnings call, management confirmed that it had started testing the product with customers. Intel has not shown much revenue growth in the past, but maybe this new market could be the catalyst that triggers growth for the company.

On May 6, the SEC charged Nvidia with a $5.5 million fine due to Nvidia providing inadequate disclosures about the impact of crypto mining on its revenue. The penalties were for two 10-Q forms for its fiscal year 2018, where Nvidia did not disclose that its gaming business sales were driven significantly by crypto mining.

