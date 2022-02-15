US Markets

More data on Canada truck convoy donors leaked - website

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The leak website Distributed Denial of Secrets on Tuesday said it has posted more donor files from the fundraising platform Givesendgo that relate to the Canadian movement of truckers and others opposed to pandemic health measures.

