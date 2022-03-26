More Competition for Nvidia and AMD as Intel Releases Its New Product

Today's video focuses on recent news affecting the semiconductor and technology industry. Here are some highlights from the video.

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) will be hosting an event on March 30 for the first look at its discrete graphics cards for laptops. Now Intel will compete with Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in the graphics market. Unfortunately, this is coming when graphics cards are decreasing in price. It is crucial to remember that graphics card prices have been inflated due to high demand and low supply. During a Q&A session, Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, confirmed that future Nvidia products could be made with Intel's foundry business. Many events need to play out for this to happen, but this could be a massive win for Intel, as a bearish thesis for Intel was that other semiconductor companies would not want to have their chips made by a competitor. According to DigiTimes, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is ramping up the production of its 5 nm nodes. The production of 5 nm nodes is crucial as companies like Nvidia, AMD, and Intel are designing the next generation of chips in 5 nm nodes.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of March 25, 2022. The video was published on March 25, 2022.



