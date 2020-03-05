More Companies Are Offering Coronavirus Tests. Don't Expect Stock Bumps.

Even if three million Americans get tested for the coronavirus, analysts expect the business will not be large enough to affect the valuations of testing companies.

Diagnostics companies are set to begin playing a growing role in testing for the new coronavirus.

And investors have been eager to rush into stocks promising medical responses to the Covid-19 epidemic. Shares of drug companies pursuing cures and vaccines have boomed, and at times swooned, over the past few weeks. The stock of one diagnostics company, Co-Diagnostics (ticker: CODX), has increased more than 1,500% so far this year amid excitement around its Covid-19 test.

But for the big testing companies now rolling out Covid-19 diagnostics offerings, there’s no reason to think the new tests will have a significant impact on their valuations.

“It’s a blip,” said Vijay Kumar, who covers health-care services and technology at Evercore ISI. “It’s not a long-term fundamental driver.”

Some back-of-the-envelope math suggests that the coronavirus testing market in the U.S. is unlikely to be tremendous. Assuming two or three million individuals get tested, Kumar said, and given that government health plans generally pay around $50 for molecular diagnostic tests, that is only about $150 million in revenue.

“Obviously it’s a fluid situation,” Kumar said, noting that the test volumes could be higher.

The story is the same across the health-care sector: In all but the worst-case scenarios for the spread of the new coronavirus, the impact on valuations of health-care companies is unlikely to be significant.

Kumar covers Hologic (HOLX), which announced Thursday that a lab in Germany had used one of its testing tools to test for the virus that causes Covid-19. Shares of Hologic were down 3.2% on Thursday afternoon, as the broader market tumbled.

Danaher (DHR), another diagnostics player, is selling Covid-19 tests to labs in the U.S. through a subsidiary called Integrated DNA Technologies.

On the health-care facilities side, Quest Diagnostics (DGX), the major diagnostic testing chain, said on Thursday that it would begin offering a Covid-19 test on Monday. Shares of Quest were down 0.4%. LabCorp (LH) also says it is launching a test soon.

In a note Thursday, Evercore ISI analyst Michael Newshel wrote that Quest and LabCorp could see revenue boosts from sales of Covid-19 tests, but that they could be offset by drops in other testing.

“In the event of broader virus spread and disruption to daily life, there is potential for some offset from decreases in other tests if people avoid physician offices and hospitals for unrelated routine and elective care,” Newshel wrote.

