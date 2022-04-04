More Canadian firms face capacity pressures due to labor shortage, supply chain woes - Bank of Canada survey

OTTAWA, April 4 (Reuters) - A record number of Canadian firms are facing increased capacity pressures amid intense labor shortages and ongoing supply chain woes, with many expecting significant wage and input price growth, a regular Bank of Canada survey said on Monday.

The central bank's Business Outlook Survey Indicator dipped in the first quarter of 2022 from a record high the previous quarter, but remained far about pre-pandemic levels. The survey was conducted before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The number of firms reporting capacity pressures related to labor or supply chain challenges is at a record high," said the survey.

"Because of persistent capacity pressures and strong demand, firms expect significant growth in wages, input prices and output prices. Plans to increase investment spending and add staff continue to be widespread."

Inflation expectations for the next two years continued to increase, with 70% of firms now expecting inflation to be above the central bank's 1-3% control range over the next two years. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Steve Scherer) ((julie.gordon@tr.com))

