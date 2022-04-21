More Bullish News for the Semiconductor Industry

ASML Holdings (NASDAQ: ASML) and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) are two equipment makers for the semiconductor manufacturing process that reported earnings Tuesday, April 20. Today's video focuses on those recent earnings and some recent news affecting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Here are some highlights.

ASML earnings were a glimmer of hope for the semiconductor industry. The company continues to see demand for its systems outpace current production capacity. For the full year, ASML expects revenue growth of roughly 20%, and due to the current market, it is looking to revamp its multiyear growth guidance. ASML will show more on the revamp guidance in the second half of the year.

Lam Research did not meet analysts' expectations due to supply chain problems. Tim Archer, the CEO, assured investors that the company's primary focus is to resolve these problems quickly to support the strong customer demand.

The revenue growth from data centers and cloud providers is crucial for semiconductor companies as the fear of decreasing consumer spending rises. On April 20, AMD announced that Oracle cloud infrastructure would expand its AMD Epyc processor footprint. AMD's current-generation server processor, Milan, continues to be heavily adopted by cloud providers, and investors will get to learn more about the growth during the earnings report scheduled for May 3, after the market closes.

