More Bang for Your Buck: These 20 Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as the Average Vehicle

May 22, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

A car is a major investment, so you'll likely want one that will last for as long as possible. While the average vehicle has only an 11.8% chance of lasting 250,000 miles, some cars have a much greater chance of reaching this milestone.

Here's a look at the 20 cars that are at least twice as likely to make it to 250,000 than the average car, as identified by iSeeCars.com.

2021 Toyota Sienna

20. Toyota Sienna

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 23.3%
  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2x

2020 Ram 2500 Tradesman – regular cab and 2019 Ram 3500 Tradesman – dually regular cab.

19. Ram 3500

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 24.3%
  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.1x

2020 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Big Horn Mega Cab.

18. Ram 2500

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 26.3%
  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.2x
2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ

17. Chevrolet Avalanche

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 26.7%
  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.3x
2013 Honda Accord Sport Sedan.

16. Honda Accord

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 27.1%
  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.3x
Honda_2023 CR-V hybrid

15. Honda CR-V

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 27.5%
  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.3x

2010 Honda Element EX.

14. Honda Element

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 27.8%
  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.4x
2020 Acura MDX A-Spec.

13. Acura MDX

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 29.2%
  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.5x
2020 Chevrolet Silverado Diesel.

12. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 31%
  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.6x
2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid

11. Toyota Avalon

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 33.1%
  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.8x

2020 Toyota 4Runner

10. Toyota 4Runner

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 41%
  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 3.5x
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT new truck

9. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 41.2%
  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 3.5x
2020 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT new truck

8. GMC Sierra 2500HD

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 41.3%
  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 3.5x
2020 Toyota Tacoma

7. Toyota Tacoma

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 41.7%
  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 3.5x
2021 Honda Pilot Elite.

6. Honda Pilot

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 42.7%
  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 3.6x

Most powerful Super Duty yet launches with two new engine offerings including all-new advanced 7.

5. Ford F-250 Super Duty

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 43.6%
  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 3.7x
2019 Toyota Sequoia TRD

4. Toyota Sequoia

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 47.1%
  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 4x
2020 Toyota Tundra

3. Toyota Tundra

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 47.9%
  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 4.1x
2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition

2. Toyota Land Cruiser

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 47.9%
  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 4.1x
BDS Suspension’s project Go Beyond is outfitted as the ultimate off-road adventure 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT.

1. Ford F-350 Super Duty

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 49.1%
  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 4.2x

All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of April 28, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: More Bang for Your Buck: These 20 Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as the Average Vehicle

