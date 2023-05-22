More Bang for Your Buck: These 20 Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as the Average Vehicle

A car is a major investment, so you'll likely want one that will last for as long as possible. While the average vehicle has only an 11.8% chance of lasting 250,000 miles, some cars have a much greater chance of reaching this milestone.

Here's a look at the 20 cars that are at least twice as likely to make it to 250,000 than the average car, as identified by iSeeCars.com.

20. Toyota Sienna

% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 23.3%

23.3% Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2x

19. Ram 3500

% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 24.3%

24.3% Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.1x

18. Ram 2500

% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 26.3%

26.3% Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.2x

17. Chevrolet Avalanche

% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 26.7%

26.7% Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.3x

16. Honda Accord

% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 27.1%

27.1% Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.3x

15. Honda CR-V

% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 27.5%

27.5% Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.3x

14. Honda Element

% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 27.8%

27.8% Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.4x

13. Acura MDX

% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 29.2%

29.2% Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.5x

12. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 31%

31% Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.6x

11. Toyota Avalon

% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 33.1%

33.1% Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.8x

10. Toyota 4Runner

% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 41%

41% Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 3.5x

9. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 41.2%

41.2% Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 3.5x

8. GMC Sierra 2500HD

% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 41.3%

41.3% Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 3.5x

7. Toyota Tacoma

% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 41.7%

41.7% Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 3.5x

6. Honda Pilot

% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 42.7%

42.7% Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 3.6x

5. Ford F-250 Super Duty

% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 43.6%

43.6% Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 3.7x

4. Toyota Sequoia

% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 47.1%

47.1% Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 4x

3. Toyota Tundra

% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 47.9%

47.9% Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 4.1x

2. Toyota Land Cruiser

% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 47.9%

47.9% Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 4.1x

1. Ford F-350 Super Duty

% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 49.1%

49.1% Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 4.2x

All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of April 28, 2023.

