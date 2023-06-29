More Back-To-Back Hurricanes Are Possible. Will That Push Up The Price of Travel Insurance?

Travelers headed for a beach vacation along the East or Gulf coasts face an increased risk of a one-two punch from hurricanes, according to Princeton University researchers.

That could upend even the most carefully laid vacation plans.

“It’s been kind of a hectic travel year already, with the [wild]fires and the travel disruptions,” says Megan Moncrief, president of travel insurance comparison site Squaremouth.

“The increase in hurricanes—we do see it year over year,” Moncrief adds. If vacationers are worried, she recommends that they buy travel insurance, and do so as early as possible. That’s because a policy is in effect for a particular storm only if it is purchased before the storm is named.

New Concerns About Hurricane Season

The Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June through November, coincides with peak travel season for many coastal areas.

The Princeton study, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, found that the probability of back-to-back hurricanes—those striking within about 15 days of each other—has been increasing along the East and Gulf coasts because of climate change and rising sea levels.

The Princeton researchers say that when a storm strikes an area before it has recovered from a previous hurricane, it tends to do more damage than it would on its own.

Will More Frequent Hurricanes Push Up Travel Insurance Prices?

The prospect of more-back-to-back storms isn’t affecting the price consumers pay for travel insurance–at least not yet.

“We haven’t seen many rate increases related to perils like storms,” says Moncrief. That could change if the number and cost of claims rise. Still, she estimates that any potential price increases are at least a year away, because rate hikes would first have to be approved by insurance regulators in each state.

Even at current prices, travel insurance will make your vacation more expensive. A Forbes Advisor analysis has found that, on average, travel insurance will cost 5% to 6% of your overall trip costs. A policy that allows you to cancel for any reason may add almost 50% to the cost.

How To Choose The Right Type Of Policy

While travel insurance will typically offer protection if a hurricane makes it impossible for you to travel to your destination or stay at your hotel, it won’t cover you if, say, you’re forced to stay indoors because of stormy weather or if excursions are canceled.

“If you’re worried your vacation might be ruined by rain or bad weather, ‘cancel for any reason’ or ‘interruption for any reason’ coverage options will give you greater flexibility to call off or cut your trip short,” said Terry Boynton, president of Yonder Travel Insurance in a news release.

“Cancel for any reason” travel insurance (CFAR) allows you to cancel no matter what, and generally reimburses 75% of your non-refundable trip cost. Note that you usually must cancel no less than 48 hours before your departure for CFAR benefits to apply.

“Interruption for any reason” travel insurance (IFAR) lets you cut a trip short, regardless of the reason, and be reimbursed up to 75% of your insured trip costs. You typically must be at least 48 hours into your trip for IFAR coverage to go into effect. IFAR coverage generally adds 3% to 10% to the cost of your travel insurance.

A CFAR upgrade makes sense if you’re heading to a destination frequently affected by hurricanes, according to Rachel Fu, chair of the department of tourism, hospitality and event management at the University of Florida.

Tickets will have been booked well in advance of a trip, and it’s impossible to know exactly “what day a hurricane will hit an area,” says Fu. She notes that if a storm strikes but does not prevent you from traveling, you might still encounter such things as damaged infrastructure, canceled events or understaffed venues that could make your trip less enjoyable.

Read The Fine Print

Travel insurance must be purchased before a storm is named, and there may be additional time requirements and conditions for the coverage to be effective. Be sure to read your policy carefully before you go so that you understand what coverage and services are available to you.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.