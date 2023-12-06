More Americans Can Afford To Buy a Home in These 20 ZIP Codes

The cost of living is a major concern for many Americans, and for good reason. Many everyday goods and services are more expensive than ever before. This includes groceries, utilities, healthcare, education, transportation, entertainment and housing.

When it comes to housing in particular, mortgage rates are still high. The median sales price of a home in the U.S. was $431,000 in 2023’s third quarter. While this is a decrease from last year when the median sales price was $479,500 at its peak, it’s still too expensive for many households.

This is especially true of those who earn an average income which, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, was $74,580 last year (real median household income). And with the average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate loan hovering at 7.22%, the dream of owning a home is even more distant for many people.

There is good news, though. While homes might be too expensive in certain areas of the country, there are many ZIP codes where the purchasing real estate is more affordable than before. To find out exactly where you can more easily afford a home today, GOBankingRates compiled data from several sources, including the Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI) and the U.S. Census’s American Consumer Survey.

We then assessed and organized the data to determine the top 20 ZIP codes where more Americans can afford to buy a home. Here are the results.

20. Kirkwood, Illinois (61447)

Total households: 481

481 Median household income: $92,917

$92,917 Mean household income: $117,654

The average home sales price in Kirkwood is $98,154, a 5.6% increase from last year.

19. San Antonio, Texas (78245)

Total households: 28,417

28,417 Median household income: $77,468

$77,468 Mean household income: $85,507

In San Antonio, the average home sales price is $257,553, a 2.2% drop from the past year.

18. Rockwood, Illinois

Total households: 197

197 Median household income: N/A

N/A Mean household income: $139,502

In Carbondale-Marion, which is just 27 miles from Rockwood, the average home sales price is $128,753.

17. Elyria, Ohio (44035)

Total households: 26,894

26,894 Median household income: $47,559

$47,559 Mean household income: $61,992

Homes in Elyria cost, on average, $158,172 — a 3.0% increase over the past year.

16. Chicago, Illinois (60619)

Total households: 28,030

28,030 Median household income: $43,329

$43,329 Mean household income: $58,574

The average home value in this section of Chicago — obviously not one of the more expensive parts — is $150,920, a 10.1% decrease from the previous year.

15. Taylor, Michigan (48180)

Total households: 24,643

24,643 Median household income: $55,358

$55,358 Mean household income: $68,815

Although home prices have risen by 5.9% in Taylor over the past year, homes are still affordable with an average sales price of $161,575.

14. Valley Bend, West Virginia (26293)

Total households: 193

193 Median household income: N/A

N/A Mean household income: $119,819

In the 26293 ZIP code, the typical home value is $144,779.

13. Loose Creek, Missouri (65054)

Total households: 367

367 Median household income: $77,824

$77,824 Mean household income: $273,257

Loose Creek’s average home value is far below the national average at $235,947.

12. Leesburg, New Jersey (08327)

Total households: 192

192 Median household income: $71,000

$71,000 Mean household income: $244,791

The typical home value here is $198,932. Home values in this area have risen by 14% over the past year, however.

11. St. Peters, Missouri (63376)

Total households: 28,824

28,824 Median household income: $87,301

$87,301 Mean household income: $103,479

Homes in St. Peters are also still affordable at an average sales price of $289,760.

10. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (19143)

Total households: 26,259

26,259 Median household income: $38,928

$38,928 Mean household income: $56,248

Not only is the typical home just $216,287 in this section of Philadelphia, but prices appear to be steadily dropping.

9. Humble, Texas (77346)

Total households: 22,385

22,385 Median household income: N/A

N/A Mean household income: $122,534

In Humble, Texas, the typical home value is $254,425, a slight decrease over the past year.

8. Glenarm, Illinois (62536)

Total households: 314

314 Median household income: N/A

N/A Mean household income: $151,972

Home values in Glenarm hover around $268,900, a 6.2% increase from the previous year.

7. Yukon, Oklahoma (73099)

Total households: 29,538

29,538 Median household income: $78,629

$78,629 Mean household income: $91,302

In Yukon, the typical home value is $255,619. This is a 4.3% increase from the previous year, but it’s still far below the national average.

6. Houston, Texas (77084)

Total households: 34,699

34,699 Median household income: $69,857

$69,857 Mean household income: $84,990

This area of Houston, Texas has an average home sales price of $260,902.

5. Chicago, Illinois (60617)

Total households: 30,141

30,141 Median household income: $46,156

$46,156 Mean household income: $62,788

Another Chicago ZIP code to make the list, this area’s typical home value is $151,133.

4. Milan, Michigan (48190)

Total households: 76

76 Median household income: N/A

N/A Mean household income: $146,462

In the 48190 ZIP code, the typical home value is $230,666, a 3.1% decrease from the previous year.

3. Waltham, Minnesota (55982)

Total households: 251

251 Median household income: N/A

N/A Mean household income: $229,827

Home prices in Waltham’s 55982 ZIP code have increased slightly over the past year, but are still affordable at an average value of $251,659.

2. El Paso, Texas (79936)

Total households: 35,736

35,736 Median household income: $58,096

$58,096 Mean household income: $73,737

In the 79936 ZIP code, home prices have risen by 7.3% over the past year. However, they’re still on the more affordable side at an average value of $205,672.

1. Katy, Texas (77449)

Total households: 37,043

37,043 Median household income: $77,171

$77,171 Mean household income: $87,979

With a 3.2% drop in the past year, this Katy, Texas ZIP code is also still affordable for many. The average home sales price is $274,919.

Methodology: In order to find the ZIP codes where Americans can afford a home, GOBankingRates analyzed the Zillow Home Value Index to find the October 2023 average home values, removing the ZIP codes where the home values are above the October 2023 national average home value. Using the U.S. Census’s American Consumer Survey, the total households, median household income, and mean household income were sourced. The total households, median household income, mean household income, and October 2023 home value index were scored, combined, and sorted to show the ZIP codes where more Americans can afford to buy a home. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of November 22nd, 2023.

Average home values in each of these locations came from Zillow.

