A More Than 80% Chance of a Tesla and SpaceX Merger? It Could Be a Game Changer.

Key Points

SpaceX’s IPO has made a Tesla-SpaceX merger easier to value and structure.

The companies could complement each other.

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Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has put the likelihood of a merger between Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) at more than 80% over the next year, as the potential deal fits Elon Musk's broader artificial intelligence (AI) and data strategy.

Tesla invested $2 billion in SpaceX earlier in 2026, and that investment has given Tesla nearly 19 million SpaceX shares, representing less than 1% of SpaceX's outstanding shares.

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Now, the bigger question for Tesla investors is whether a full merger would create a stronger AI, energy, connectivity, and robotics platform or dilute Tesla shareholder value by adding SpaceX's losses, heavy spending needs, and governance risks.

Increasing credibility of the merger case

SpaceX's June 2026 IPO has given the company a public stock price for the first time, which makes a possible stock-based merger of the two Elon Musk companies easier to value and structure.

SpaceX would bring a growth engine that Tesla does not have. In 2025, SpaceX revenue rose to $18.7 billion, with the Starlink-powered connectivity unit accounting for about $11.4 billion of sales. Starlink's satellite internet user base had reached nearly 10.3 million by the end of the first quarter of 2026. If Tesla and SpaceX merge, Starlink would add a recurring-revenue business tied to satellites, consumer connectivity, and future mobile services.

Tesla is already spending heavily on AI, robotics, custom chips, and manufacturing capacity. The company raised its 2026 capital spending plan to more than $25 billion, up from its earlier $20 billion forecast. Tesla also expects negative free cash flow for the rest of 2026, despite generating $1.44 billion in free cash flow in the first quarter.

A merger with SpaceX could position Tesla as a broader platform company and create a more vertically integrated platform spanning AI, energy, mobility, and connectivity. Tesla would bring vehicles, robotaxis, Optimus robots, energy storage, and software-led services that generate customer demand. SpaceX would bring satellites, launch capacity, mobile connectivity, AI infrastructure, and xAI-related software needed to connect, power, and scale that platform.

Potential synergies

Reuters reported that SpaceX and xAI bought about $650 million in goods and services from Tesla in 2025, including $506 million in Tesla Megapack batteries and $131 million in Cybertrucks. With Tesla already supplying energy storage and vehicles to other Musk-controlled businesses, a merger could build on existing business relationships rather than relying solely on promised future synergies.

Tesla's energy storage business could generate an estimated $18.3 billion of revenue in 2026, with gross profit of about $5.3 billion and gross margin near 29%. Since SpaceX and its xAI need large-scale power storage for AI and communications infrastructure, Tesla's Megapack business could become a more strategic internal supplier.

Reuters has also reported that SpaceX, xAI -- which it acquired -- and Tesla plan to build two advanced chip factories at the Terafab facility in Austin, Texas, including one for Tesla vehicles and Optimus robots and another for future AI data centers in space. Tesla and SpaceX are also working on Macrohard , an early-stage AI platform designed to automate digital workflows and improve how people work with computers. These projects make the case for a merger more concrete by showing that Tesla and SpaceX may already be developing shared technology, not just operating under the same CEO.

The Federal Communications Commission has approved 7,500 additional Gen2 Starlink satellites, bringing SpaceX's permitted Gen2 capacity to 15,000 satellites. SpaceX is also pushing deeper into direct-to-cell and U.S. mobile services. Over time, that could help Tesla's vehicles, robotaxis, charging sites, and energy assets stay connected. However, this is more of a future opportunity than something likely to add meaningful revenue right away.

SpaceX's next-generation Starship reusable rocket system is designed to carry more than 100 metric tons to orbit. If it works reliably, SpaceX could deploy larger satellite networks and future space-based infrastructure at lower cost, strengthening a combined company's infrastructure story. But investors should also treat this as a major execution risk, not a guaranteed advantage.

Tesla investors face risks

The biggest challenge for a merger deal would be SpaceX's rich valuation. As I write this, the company trades at 77 times trailing-12-month sales, despite posting a $4.9 billion net loss in 2025. The company's AI business also had a $6.4 billion operating loss in 2025 and accounted for $12.7 billion of the company's capital expenditures that year. A merger could move those losses, capital needs, and AI-infrastructure risks closer to Tesla shareholders.

Tesla also has major execution risks of its own. Reuters found that its robotaxi service in Texas still faced long wait times, limited availability, navigation problems, and safety challenges in some vehicles. If Tesla is still proving vehicle autonomy and SpaceX is still proving AI infrastructure, a merger would combine two long-term bets rather than clearly reducing risk.

CEO Elon Musk reportedly controlled 42.5% of SpaceX's equity and 83.8% of its voting power before the IPO. After the offering, Musk was expected to retain about 82.4% of SpaceX's voting power. He also owns around 19.9% stake in Tesla's common stock.

Musk's level of influence could make a Tesla-SpaceX deal easier to pursue, but it also makes fairness more important. Tesla shareholders would need confidence that the deal price properly reflects SpaceX's losses, Tesla's own growth potential, and the companies' existing business ties.

So, the real question for shareholders is whether the deal would create more value than Tesla and SpaceX could create separately. Until investors see terms, valuation, board process, and a clearer path from synergy to cash flow, a potential merger should be treated as a serious possibility rather than a proven value creator.

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Manali Pradhan, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.