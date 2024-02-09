News & Insights

Morattis confirm contacts with Vitol on Saras, says details wrong

February 09, 2024 — 06:14 am EST

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Italy's Moratti family, which has a controlling stake in oil refiner Saras SRS.MI, confirmed on Friday contacts with commodity trader Vitol, warning however that details of a press report on the discussions were incorrect.

The Morattis will consider possible initiatives to protect their interests and those of Saras, they said in a statement.

Italian newspaper MF reported that the commodity trader had offered to buy the family's 40% stake in Saras at 2.20 euros per share - a 32.4% premium to Thursday's closing price of 1.662 euros.

