Moorgate Investments Boosts Stake in Good Drinks Australia

Moorgate Investments Pty Ltd has increased its voting power in Good Drinks Australia Ltd from 6.64% to 7.73%, reflecting a significant boost in its stake. This change in interest highlights the company’s growing influence in Good Drinks Australia, attracting attention from investors keen on tracking substantial shareholder movements.

