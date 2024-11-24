News & Insights

Moorgate Investments Boosts Stake in Good Drinks Australia

November 24, 2024 — 10:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Good Drinks Australia Ltd (AU:GDA) has released an update.

Moorgate Investments Pty Ltd has increased its stake in Good Drinks Australia Ltd, boosting its voting power from 5.40% to 6.64%. This move signals a growing interest in the company, potentially leading to increased influence in corporate decisions. Investors might find this change noteworthy as it could impact the company’s future strategy and market performance.

