Moorgate Investments Boosts Stake in Good Drinks Australia

Moorgate Investments Pty Ltd has increased its stake in Good Drinks Australia Ltd, boosting its voting power from 5.40% to 6.64%. This move signals a growing interest in the company, potentially leading to increased influence in corporate decisions. Investors might find this change noteworthy as it could impact the company’s future strategy and market performance.

