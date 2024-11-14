Mooreast Holdings Extends Loan Disbursement Dates

Mooreast Holdings Ltd. (SG:1V3) has released an update.

Mooreast Holdings Ltd. has agreed to extend the disbursement date for a S$1 million deposit related to a S$20 million convertible loan agreement with SG-RT Fund to December 31, 2024, due to unforeseen administrative delays. This extension also shifts the Long Stop Date to January 31, 2025, while other terms of the agreement remain unchanged. Shareholders are advised to stay informed and exercise caution in dealings with the company’s securities.

