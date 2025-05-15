Moore & Giles Launches New DTC and B2B Websites on BigCommerce Platform, Enhancing Digital Presence and Customer Experience

Moore & Giles launches new DTC and B2B websites on BigCommerce, enhancing digital presence and customer experience.

Quiver AI Summary

BigCommerce announced that Moore & Giles, a prominent leather supplier, has launched new websites on its platform, enhancing its digital presence for both direct-to-consumer (DTC) and business-to-business (B2B) sales. The new storefronts utilize BigCommerce’s flexible Stencil framework, developed in collaboration with digital consultancy Zaelab, to create a high-performance, customer-focused shopping experience. Key features include real-time product syncing, customizable themes, and tools for both consumers and wholesalers, streamlining operations and improving efficiency. The marketing team benefits from an agile content management setup, allowing for quick updates without developer support. Since launching, Moore & Giles has experienced increased design flexibility and site speed. The company received BigCommerce's 2025 Shopper Experience Award for outstanding customer experience, reflecting its commitment to quality and innovation.

Potential Positives

BigCommerce powers new DTC and B2B websites for Moore & Giles, showcasing the platform's capability to support versatile, high-performance ecommerce experiences.

The partnership underscores BigCommerce's strength in facilitating brand authenticity and operational efficiency through flexible, customized digital solutions.

Moore & Giles has been recognized with BigCommerce's 2025 Shopper Experience Award, enhancing BigCommerce's reputation in the industry.

The implementation of innovative features such as a 360° Product Viewer and tailored B2B solutions highlights BigCommerce's commitment to enhancing customer engagement and satisfaction.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

What is BigCommerce?

BigCommerce is an open SaaS ecommerce platform that helps B2C and B2B brands build and grow their online stores.

Who is Moore & Giles?

Moore & Giles is a global leather supplier known for refined leather bags, accessories, home goods, and furniture.

What improvements did Moore & Giles see after launching their new websites?

Moore & Giles experienced enhanced design flexibility, site speed, and overall performance after replatforming to BigCommerce.

What features are included in the new Moore & Giles storefronts?

The new storefronts feature a 360° Product Viewer, dynamic product badging, and interactive product cards to enhance customer engagement.

What awards has Moore & Giles recently received?

Moore & Giles was awarded BigCommerce’s 2025 Shopper Experience Award for exceptional customer and user experiences.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BigCommerce



(Nasdaq: BIGC), an open SaaS, composable ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands and retailers, today announced that Moore & Giles, a leading global leather supplier through





Moore & Giles Leather





and a purveyor of refined leather bags, accessories, home goods and furniture via





Moore & Giles





, has launched new websites on the BigCommerce platform. The innovative new online storefronts elevate Moore & Giles’ digital presence with a scalable, high-performance platform that reflects the brand’s dedication to quality, craftsmanship and customer experience.





Built on BigCommerce’s flexible Stencil framework and in partnership with





Zaelab





, a leading digital commerce consultancy, the new DTC and B2B storefronts deliver the freedom and control Moore & Giles needed to execute bold marketing and merchandising strategies. The result is a refined, high-performance experience that enhances the company’s ability to manage and scale its digital presence, while staying true to its values of craftsmanship, sustainability, and innovation.





“BigCommerce and Zaelab helped us build a modern, flexible foundation that not only works better for our team, but also elevates the shopping experience for our customers—whether they’re ordering leather samples or shopping for a weekend bag,” said Janine Coleman, ecommerce manager at Moore & Giles. “With a scalable, easy-to-manage solution, our team can execute marketing and merchandising strategies more effectively than ever before.”





“Moore & Giles turned to Zaelab to bring their legacy of craftsmanship to life through a digital experience that’s as refined, adaptable, and forward-thinking as their brand,” said Joey Hoer, business systems analyst at Zaelab. “The Moore & Giles theme is a testament to what’s possible on BigCommerce and proof that BigCommerce can power visually rich, brand-authentic experiences without compromising flexibility or maintainability. By replatforming to BigCommerce and delivering a fully customizable theme, we’ve transformed how they manage content and design. The result is a powerful yet intuitive theme that supports two distinct storefronts, each tailored to unique audiences, all within a unified, flexible design system that’s easy to update and cost-effective to maintain.”





The new implementation supports both Moore & Giles’ consumer-facing DTC and B2B websites with a unified theme. Both the DTC and B2B sites feature ERP and PIM integrations, implemented by





Shout it Louder





, to ensure real-time syncing of product, pricing and inventory data and accuracy across the sites, reducing manual effort and improving operational efficiency. The B2B infrastructure is designed to deliver a tailored, immersive experience for wholesale buyers while preserving brand consistency across both digital storefronts.





The robust ecommerce foundation for Moore & Giles’ DTC site accommodates three distinct product categories – Finished Goods, Furniture and Wholesale Leather – each with a shopping experience customized to its audience. To enhance product discovery and customer engagement, the new theme includes:









360° Product Viewer



powered by Cylindo for real-time leather and color configuration



powered by Cylindo for real-time leather and color configuration





Dynamic Product Badging



for attributes like “Pre-Order” and “Limited Edition”



for attributes like “Pre-Order” and “Limited Edition”





Interactive Product Cards



with rollover images and variant swatches



with rollover images and variant swatches





Enhanced Filtering



for Furniture (e.g., “Made to Order” vs. “Ready to Ship”)



for Furniture (e.g., “Made to Order” vs. “Ready to Ship”)





Seamless Monogramming



with automatic price calculations



with automatic price calculations





Filterable Variants



and default variant logic by category







Moore & Giles’ B2B storefront streamlines sample ordering for trade professionals, functioning as both a self-service resource and a tool for sales reps to offer tailored support. The experience is designed to enhance efficiency and maintain consistency across all interactions. Key features include:









Find a Rep Tool



: API-powered functionality that connects buyers with their dedicated sales representative for personalized support and streamlined communication.



: API-powered functionality that connects buyers with their dedicated sales representative for personalized support and streamlined communication.





Gated Content by Customer Group



: Logged-in users are shown custom product assortments, pricing, and promotions based on their account profile, ensuring a curated and relevant experience.



: Logged-in users are shown custom product assortments, pricing, and promotions based on their account profile, ensuring a curated and relevant experience.





Variant Listing Pages



: A grid-style layout that mimics category pages, allowing buyers to easily browse, compare, and bulk-add multiple SKUs—ideal for ordering leather samples in volume.



: A grid-style layout that mimics category pages, allowing buyers to easily browse, compare, and bulk-add multiple SKUs—ideal for ordering leather samples in volume.





Product Comparison Tool



: Enables side-by-side evaluation of wholesale leather options, helping B2B buyers make informed purchasing decisions.







Behind the scenes, the Moore & Giles marketing team benefits from a highly agile content management setup. With over 30 custom widgets, drag-and-drop functionality through Page Builder and JSON-powered modules, the team can launch campaigns, adjust layouts and update content without developer involvement, dramatically reducing time to market.





Since launching the new site, Moore & Giles has already seen measurable improvements in design flexibility, site speed and overall performance. By leveraging native BigCommerce functionality such as metafields and the GraphQL API, the company has established a future-ready ecommerce presence built for continued growth.





“Moore & Giles exemplifies the kind of forward-thinking brand we love to support,” said Al Williams, general manager of B2C at BigCommerce. "By embracing the flexibility and scalability of our platform for both DTC and B2B, they’ve been able to deliver a beautifully branded shopping experience for customers and wholesalers while improving operational efficiency and enabling their team to act faster to support all of their customers. It’s a great example of what’s possible with BigCommerce.”





Moore & Giles was





recently honored





as the recipient of BigCommerce’s 2025 Shopper Experience Award in the Americas region, acknowledging exceptional customer and user experiences that set new standards.









Moore & Giles





joins a growing list of fashion and apparel brands on BigCommerce, including





Saddleback Leather Company





,





AS Colour





and





Grenson





.







About BigCommerce







BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated professional-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Coldwater Creek, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit





www.bigcommerce.com





or follow us on





X





and





LinkedIn





.







BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.









Media Contact:







Brad Hem





pr@bigcommerce.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.