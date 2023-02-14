Moore Capital Management Now Owns 4.80% of Li-Cycle Holdings (LICY)

Fintel reports that Moore Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.47MM shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY). This represents 4.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 9.81MM shares and 6.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.59% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.60% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Li-Cycle Holdings is $8.42. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 46.60% from its latest reported closing price of $5.74.

The projected annual revenue for Li-Cycle Holdings is $130MM, an increase of 866.49%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in Li-Cycle Holdings. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LICY is 0.30%, an increase of 129.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.88% to 80,429K shares. The put/call ratio of LICY is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Covalis Capital Llp holds 11,629K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,152K shares, representing an increase of 12.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LICY by 5.58% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 7,728K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,529K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LICY by 55.13% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 6,123K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,346K shares, representing an increase of 29.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LICY by 16.38% over the last quarter.

Covalis holds 3,071K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,548K shares, representing an increase of 17.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LICY by 52.67% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,013K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,015K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LICY by 16.29% over the last quarter.

Li-Cycle Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company’s sponsor is an affiliate of Carnelian Energy Capital Management, L.P., an investment firm that focuses on opportunities in the North American energy space in partnership with best-in-class management teams.

