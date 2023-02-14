Moore Capital Management Now Owns 4.80% of Fisker (FSR)

Fintel reports that Moore Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.58MM shares of Fisker Inc (FSR). This represents 4.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 8.48MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.19% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.87% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fisker is $12.92. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 94.87% from its latest reported closing price of $6.63.

The projected annual revenue for Fisker is $2,165MM, an increase of 2,811,588.31%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 410 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fisker. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSR is 0.12%, an increase of 84.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.15% to 107,526K shares. The put/call ratio of FSR is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

FIFTHDELTA holds 17,576K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,391K shares, representing an increase of 57.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 99.58% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 6,113K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,052K shares, representing an increase of 17.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 5.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,796K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,633K shares, representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 4.92% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,015K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,939K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 6.37% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,534K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,665K shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 7.99% over the last quarter.

Fisker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles.

