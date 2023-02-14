Moore Capital Management Now Owns 3.60% of DocGo (DCGO)

Fintel reports that Moore Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.66MM shares of DocGo Inc (DCGO). This represents 3.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 5.91MM shares and 5.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 38.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.71% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for DocGo is $13.46. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 45.71% from its latest reported closing price of $9.24.

The projected annual revenue for DocGo is $502MM, an increase of 10.76%. The projected annual EPS is $0.33, a decrease of 26.97%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in DocGo. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 21.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCGO is 0.22%, an increase of 63.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.22% to 48,472K shares. The put/call ratio of DCGO is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hood River Capital Management holds 5,573K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,384K shares, representing an increase of 21.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCGO by 13.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,219K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,219K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCGO by 44.87% over the last quarter.

HRSMX - Hood River Small-Cap Growth Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,926K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares, representing an increase of 37.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCGO by 100.73% over the last quarter.

Emerald Advisers holds 1,841K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,854K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCGO by 33.71% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 1,766K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 628K shares, representing an increase of 64.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCGO by 99.79% over the last quarter.

DocGo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DocGo is a leading provider of mobile medical services and transportation in 26 US States and in the United Kingdom.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.