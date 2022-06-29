Moonpig's earnings fall 19% as pandemic boost fades

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Online greeting card firm Moonpig's MOONM.L adjusted earnings for the year to end-April fell 19% as the boost from pandemic lockdowns in the previous year faded, but it said on Wednesday it was confident about this year after a good start.

The British company, which announced the acquisition of gift platform Buyagift after its year-end, reported adjusted earnings of 74.9 million pounds ($91.3 million) on revenue of 304.3 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8203 pounds)

