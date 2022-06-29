Moonpig's earnings fall 19% as pandemic boost fades

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published

Online greeting card firm Moonpig's adjusted earnings for the year to end-April fell 19% as the boost from pandemic lockdowns in the previous year faded, but it said on Wednesday it was confident about this year after a good start.

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Online greeting card firm Moonpig's MOONM.L adjusted earnings for the year to end-April fell 19% as the boost from pandemic lockdowns in the previous year faded, but it said on Wednesday it was confident about this year after a good start.

The British company, which announced the acquisition of gift platform Buyagift after its year-end, reported adjusted earnings of 74.9 million pounds ($91.3 million) on revenue of 304.3 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8203 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More