Moonpig Group’s Share Buyback Enhances Shareholder Value

Moonpig Group Plc (GB:MOON) has released an update.

Moonpig Group Plc has repurchased 30,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 250.3573 pence as part of its ongoing £25 million share buyback program. This transaction, executed through J.P. Morgan Securities, reduces the total number of shares in circulation to 344,693,620, potentially impacting shareholder calculations under disclosure rules. This strategic move underscores Moonpig’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value while leveraging its leadership in the online greeting card and gifting market.

