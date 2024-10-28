News & Insights

Stocks

Moonpig Group Plc Experiences Shift in Voting Rights

October 28, 2024 — 11:02 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Moonpig Group Plc (GB:MOON) has released an update.

Moonpig Group Plc has witnessed a slight decrease in its voting rights with Liontrust Investment Partners LLP, which now holds 12.93% of the company’s shares, down from a previous 13.09%. The change reflects a recent acquisition or disposal of voting rights. Investors may want to watch how this shift could impact Moonpig’s future corporate decisions.

For further insights into GB:MOON stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.