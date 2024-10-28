Moonpig Group Plc Experiences Shift in Voting Rights

Moonpig Group Plc (GB:MOON) has released an update.

Moonpig Group Plc has witnessed a slight decrease in its voting rights with Liontrust Investment Partners LLP, which now holds 12.93% of the company’s shares, down from a previous 13.09%. The change reflects a recent acquisition or disposal of voting rights. Investors may want to watch how this shift could impact Moonpig’s future corporate decisions.

