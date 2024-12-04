Moonpig Group Plc Executes Share Buyback Program

Moonpig Group Plc (GB:MOON) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Moonpig Group Plc has repurchased 30,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 253.3218 pence per share as part of its £25 million share buyback program. This transaction leaves the total number of shares in issue at 344,252,682, excluding treasury shares. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value and indicates the company’s confidence in its financial health.

For further insights into GB:MOON stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.