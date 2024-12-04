Moonpig Group Plc Executes Share Buyback Program

Moonpig Group Plc (GB:MOON) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Moonpig Group Plc has repurchased 30,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 253.3218 pence per share as part of its £25 million share buyback program. This transaction leaves the total number of shares in issue at 344,252,682, excluding treasury shares. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value and indicates the company’s confidence in its financial health.
For further insights into GB:MOON stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Can MicroStrategy Stock Reach Around $1,000? Here’s What This Investor Expects
- Bank of America Chimes in on Intel Stock, Warning of a Bumpy Road Ahead
- ‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says J.P. Morgan About Super Micro Computer Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.