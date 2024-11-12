Moonpig Group Plc Announces Share Repurchase

Moonpig Group Plc (GB:MOON) has released an update.

Moonpig Group Plc has repurchased 30,000 of its ordinary shares as part of a £25 million share repurchase program, paying an average price of 253.1716 pence per share. This transaction reduces the total number of shares in circulation, potentially enhancing shareholder value. The move reflects Moonpig’s strategic financial management aimed at optimizing its capital structure.

