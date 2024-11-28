News & Insights

Moonpig Group Plc: Ameriprise Increases Stake

November 28, 2024 — 06:02 am EST

Moonpig Group Plc (GB:MOON) has released an update.

Moonpig Group Plc has seen a change in its shareholder structure as Ameriprise Financial, Inc. now holds 5.0001% of the voting rights, slightly increasing its stake from the previous 4.998%. This shift reflects Ameriprise Financial’s growing influence within the company, potentially impacting future corporate decisions.

Stocks
