Moonpig Group Plc: Ameriprise Increases Stake

Moonpig Group Plc has seen a change in its shareholder structure as Ameriprise Financial, Inc. now holds 5.0001% of the voting rights, slightly increasing its stake from the previous 4.998%. This shift reflects Ameriprise Financial’s growing influence within the company, potentially impacting future corporate decisions.

