Moonpig Group Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Moonpig Group Plc has announced that its total voting rights consist of 344,311,888 ordinary shares, each with voting rights, as of November 29, 2024. The company, a leader in online greeting cards and gifting, holds no shares in treasury. Moonpig continues to dominate the UK and Netherlands markets with its innovative offerings and data-driven customer experience.

