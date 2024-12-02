News & Insights

Moonpig Group Announces Total Voting Rights Update

December 02, 2024 — 04:02 am EST

Moonpig Group Plc (GB:MOON) has released an update.

Moonpig Group Plc has announced that its total voting rights consist of 344,311,888 ordinary shares, each with voting rights, as of November 29, 2024. The company, a leader in online greeting cards and gifting, holds no shares in treasury. Moonpig continues to dominate the UK and Netherlands markets with its innovative offerings and data-driven customer experience.

