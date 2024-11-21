Moonpig Group Announces Share Buyback Strategy

Moonpig Group Plc (GB:MOON) has released an update.
Moonpig Group Plc has repurchased 29,482 of its own shares at an average price of 246.1193 pence as part of its £25 million share buyback program. This transaction reduces the total number of outstanding ordinary shares to 344,517,588. The company’s strategic move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and reflects confidence in its market position.
