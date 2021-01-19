Moonpig confirms London listing plans, eyes 1.2 bln stg equity value

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Online greetings card retailer Moonpig Group confirmed plans for its 1.2 billion pounds ($1.63 billion) London listing on Tuesday, targeting a free float of at least 25% of its issued share capital at admission.

The offer, one of several IPO plans recently unveiled by a slew of companies seeking to cash in on rising investor interest in UK equities, will be comprised of a secondary offer of existing shares and a primary offer of new shares.

Funds and accounts managed by BlackRock BLK.N, and Dragoneer Global Fund II have each entered into cornerstone agreements with Moonpig to subscribe for 80 million pounds and 50 million pounds of shares respectively.

($1 = 0.7353 pounds)

