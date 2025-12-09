Markets

Moonpig CEO Nickyl Raithatha To Step Down; Names Catherine Faiers Successor

December 09, 2025 — 03:13 am EST

(RTTNews) - Moonpig Group PLC (MOON.L), a data and technology platform, on Tuesday announced that Chief Executive Officer Nickyl Raithatha will step down on December 31.

The company has appointed Catherine Faiers will take up her role as Chief Executive Officer on March 2, 2026.

Nickyl Raithatha had previously announced on June 26 the intention to step down.

The company said that Raithatha will leave the business in a strong position to continue advancing its strategic objectives.

On Friday, Moonpig is currently trading 1.38% lesser at 214 pence on the London Stock Exchange.

