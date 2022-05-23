Moonpig agrees to buy gifting experiences firm Smartbox

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - British online greetings card company Moonpig MOONM.L said on Monday it had agreed to buy Smartbox, a gifting experiences platform that owns the brands Buyagift and Red Letter Days, for 124 million pounds ($155.6 million) in cash. ($1 = 0.7969 pounds)

