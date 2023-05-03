MoonPay Launches App In More Than 130 Countries

MoonPay is now offering its multi-wallet management solution via the app store in countries across the globe.

MoonPay, a cryptocurrency infrastructure company, has launched its app in over 130 countries, offering more than 5 million claimed users a streamlined multi-wallet management solution. The app, which had a soft launch in March to 15,000 early access users, is now available to MoonPay users on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

“The all-in-one platform offers an easier way for Bitcoin holders to see their transactions, pricing history and top-up on the go, leading to a more informed and active community," said Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO and co-founder of MoonPay.



According to MoonPay, 55% of app users have successfully transacted with three or more wallets, while 25% have transacted with eight or more wallets, signifying the growing demand for a simplified multi-wallet management in-app experience.

"Our goal is to provide our millions of customers with a new way to engage with their cryptocurrencies and digital assets and provide the foundation for our leading brand partners and creators to continue their adoption," said Soto-Wright.

MoonPay previously partnered with BitPay to give BitPay users significantly “increased ways to buy cryptocurrency instantly.” Prior to that partnership, MoonPay joined forces with ZEBEDEE to offer the purchasing and selling of bitcoin for users of the ZEBEDEE platform. That partnership leveraged the Lightning Network in order to make transactions as seamless as possible.

