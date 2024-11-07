MoonLake Immunotherapeutics sees cash runway into end of 2026

Ended the third quarter with $493.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term marketable debt securities, expected to support a roadmap rich in potential catalysts and a cash runway to the end of 2026
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MLTX:
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics assumed with an Outperform at Wedbush
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Capital Markets Day Preview
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.