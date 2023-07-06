MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - (MLTX) Price Target Increased by 56.63% to 55.39

The average one-year price target for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - (NASDAQ:MLTX) has been revised to 55.39 / share. This is an increase of 56.63% from the prior estimate of 35.36 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.32 to a high of 71.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.98% from the latest reported closing price of 52.26 / share.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Bvf holds 21,751K shares representing 49.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Cormorant Asset Management holds 6,892K shares representing 15.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,065K shares, representing an increase of 12.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLTX by 127.84% over the last quarter.
Citadel Advisors holds 2,923K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,886K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLTX by 94.28% over the last quarter.
Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,669K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.
Polar Capital Holdings holds 876K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Additional reading:
