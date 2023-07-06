News & Insights

Stocks
MLTX

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - (MLTX) Price Target Increased by 56.63% to 55.39

July 06, 2023 — 10:44 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - (NASDAQ:MLTX) has been revised to 55.39 / share. This is an increase of 56.63% from the prior estimate of 35.36 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.32 to a high of 71.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.98% from the latest reported closing price of 52.26 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MLTX / MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

Bvf holds 21,751K shares representing 49.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 6,892K shares representing 15.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,065K shares, representing an increase of 12.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLTX by 127.84% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,923K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,886K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLTX by 94.28% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,669K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 876K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MLTX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.