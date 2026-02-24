MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) Price Target Increased by 11.25% to 22.30

Stocks
The average one-year price target for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NasdaqCM:MLTX) has been revised to $22.30 / share. This is an increase of 11.25% from the prior estimate of $20.05 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.40% from the latest reported closing price of $18.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 226 funds or institutions reporting positions in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 15.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLTX is 0.22%, an increase of 31.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 43.90% to 59,796K shares. MLTX / MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of MLTX is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 19,751K shares representing 27.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 4,610K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 4,355K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,994K shares , representing an increase of 54.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLTX by 169.05% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,481K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,096K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 99.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLTX by 34,034.50% over the last quarter.

