MoonLake Immunotherapeutics' CFO Sells 39K Shares

Key Points

The executive sold 39,120 shares on June 22.

The sale represented 3.4% of Bodenstedt's direct holdings.

Bodenstedt retains 1,115,435 Class A ordinary shares.

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CFO Sells 39,120 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Shares Worth ~$862,000

On June 22, Matthias Bodenstedt, Chief Financial Officer of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX), sold 39,120 common shares in an open-market transaction valued at approximately $862,000, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Context Shares sold (direct) 39,120 Open-market shares sold (code 'S') in this filing Transaction value $862,205 Based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($22.04) Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,115,435 Directly held shares after transaction completion Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $25.6 million Based on June 22 market close ($22.16)

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($22.04); post-transaction value based on June 22 market close ($22.16).

Key questions

What proportion of Bodenstedt's MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stake was involved in this transaction?

The sale represented 3.4% of direct holdings at the time, leaving a substantial direct ownership position of over 1.1 million shares after the transaction.

The sale represented 3.4% of direct holdings at the time, leaving a substantial direct ownership position of over 1.1 million shares after the transaction. Did the transaction involve any indirect holdings or derivative instruments?

No; all shares sold were held directly, with no indirect entities, trusts, or option exercises involved, and Bodenstedt's indirect and derivative holdings remain at zero post-transaction.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close June 22) $22.16 Market capitalization $1.5 billion Net income (Loss) (TTM) ($259.5 million)

Company snapshot

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on novel immunotherapeutic solutions for inflammatory diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Nanobody platform to address significant unmet medical needs in immunology. Its strategy centers on advancing differentiated assets through clinical development to build a competitive edge in the inflammatory disease market.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is advancing Sonelokimab, an investigational Nanobody-based therapy in Phase II trials targeting inflammatory diseases such as hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, and axial spondyloarthritis.

The company operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical model, generating value through drug development and potential future licensing or commercialization of its lead candidate.

Primary customers are anticipated to be healthcare providers and specialists treating patients with chronic inflammatory conditions.

What this transaction means for investors

CFO Bodenstedt and CEO Jorge Santos da Silva both recently sold shares. However, the transactions, although from two significant executives, shouldn’t give investors cause for concern.

That’s because both were done via 10b5-1 trading plans. These plans are designed to avoid even the appearance of executives and members of the board of directors trading on material, non-public information. The plans set certain terms, like timing, ahead of time.

However, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ stock isn’t for the faint of heart. The shares crashed in late September, falling from over $60 to about $6. The stock big drop followed the release of a study’s results that investors found disappointing.

The stock price will remain sensitive to news about product development since the company doesn’t have any products approved by governments. Hence, it doesn’t generate any revenue.

Given that, most investors can’t predict the outcome and when, or even if, Moonlake Immunotherapeutics will produce revenue. And even if it did, there’s no telling when the company will operate profitably.

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Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.