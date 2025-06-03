MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MLTX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (Symbol: MLTX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.66, changing hands as high as $49.48 per share. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares are currently trading up about 18.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MLTX's low point in its 52 week range is $31.4201 per share, with $58.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.40.

