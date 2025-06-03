Markets
MLTX

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MLTX

June 03, 2025 — 01:16 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (Symbol: MLTX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.66, changing hands as high as $49.48 per share. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares are currently trading up about 18.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, MLTX's low point in its 52 week range is $31.4201 per share, with $58.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.40.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Healthcare Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Funds Holding MVP
 LXRX Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Healthcare Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> Funds Holding MVP-> LXRX Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MLTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.