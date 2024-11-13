MoonLake Immunotherapeutics announces first patients screened in IZAR program

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) announced that the first patients have been screened at U.S. trial sites in its global Phase 3 clinical program, IZAR, evaluating sonelokimab, an investigational Nanobody designed to treat inflammatory disease, in patients with active psoriatic arthritis, PsA. Program will evaluate sonelokimab for a total of 52 weeks, across IZAR-1 and IZAR-2, at sites in the United States, Europe and Latin America, using a design informed by the Phase 2 ARGO trial. The topline primary endpoint readout at week 16 for the program is expected in H1 2026
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MLTX:
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics reports Q3 EPS (56c), consensus (43c)
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics sees cash runway into end of 2026
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics assumed with an Outperform at Wedbush
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.