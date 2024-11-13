News & Insights

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics announces first patients screened in IZAR program

November 13, 2024 — 08:31 am EST

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) announced that the first patients have been screened at U.S. trial sites in its global Phase 3 clinical program, IZAR, evaluating sonelokimab, an investigational Nanobody designed to treat inflammatory disease, in patients with active psoriatic arthritis, PsA. Program will evaluate sonelokimab for a total of 52 weeks, across IZAR-1 and IZAR-2, at sites in the United States, Europe and Latin America, using a design informed by the Phase 2 ARGO trial. The topline primary endpoint readout at week 16 for the program is expected in H1 2026

