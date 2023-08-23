News & Insights

Moon rover exits India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to explore lunar surface

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

August 23, 2023 — 11:08 pm EDT

Written by Sakshi Dayal for Reuters ->

Changes sourcing in paragraph 1, adds space agency's statement in paragraph 3

NEW DELHI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The moon rover of India's Chandrayaan-3 exited the spacecraft on Thursday morning to begin its exploration of the lunar surface, the country's space agency said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The spacecraft landed on the unexplored south pole of the moon on Wednesday evening, making India the first country to achieve this feat.

"The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and India took a walk on the moon!" the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in its message.

(Reporting by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by Tom Hogue and Christopher Cushing)

((Sakshi.Dayal@thomsonreuters.com;))

