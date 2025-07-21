Moomoo Unveils New Double-Sided Display at Citi Field in Partnership with the New York Mets

Moomoo launched a large display at Citi Field, enhancing brand visibility and engaging fans through various promotional events.

Full Release



JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- moomoo, the global



investment and trading platform



, has unveiled a new, 36-foot high, double-sided display at Citi Field as part of its multi-year collaboration with the



New York Mets



. First displayed on July 18, the vibrant orange moomoo logo now adds a bright pop of color to the ballpark’s dynamic visual landscape. This prominent signage, complemented by the moomoo mascot, ribbon displays, and immersive billboard advertisements, significantly amplifies moomoo's brand visibility and recognition among millions of baseball fans at Citi Field.















Caption: Moomoo's prominent 36-foot high signage lights up Citi Field







With an average attendance of over 38,603 fans per game and 80 home games this season, the stadium brings extensive brand exposure to moomoo. Announced in April, the cross-sector



collaboration between moomoo and the Mets



also gives thousands of baseball fans the opportunity to watch the game in the moomoo Suite throughout the season. With this opportunity, fans have access to premium seats while enjoying best in class in-game entertainment, top tier dining options and exciting on-field performance.





Since the start of the baseball season, moomoo has seen a significant increase in app downloads, brand visibility in various channels, and welcomes the opportunity to provide advanced tools and features, a global community of over 26 million investors, and free educational resources to beginner and advanced investors alike.





Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz stars in a new commercial for moomoo, where the All-Star reliever details similarities between closing and stock trading: reading the game, analyzing opportunities, timing the moment, and moving with accuracy.





"During this exciting season, moomoo is continuing its engagement with New York communities, and we have gained more opportunities to do investor education. We are delighted to see more and more people getting to know moomoo and understand our business philosophy through our collaboration with the Mets," said Neil McDonald, CEO at Moomoo Financials Inc. "We believe that through learning and practice on the moomoo platform, which offers a variety of investment tools, investors can ultimately invest like professional investors."





“This new signage marks an exciting next step in the growth of our partnership with moomoo and will help enhance their brand visibility around the ballpark,” said Brenden Mallette, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at the New York Mets. “We’ve seen great engagement from our fans over the past few months and look forward to bringing more exciting moments to moomoo investors and Mets fans.”





For every Mets win, $10,000 will be added to a special fund, culminating in a potential $1 million grand prize for one lucky moomoo investor if the team reaches 100 regular season victories*. In addition to organizing special events, moomoo offers various giveaways. These include 500 free game tickets on “moomoo Mondays” throughout the season for moomoo users** and the opportunity to score exclusive Mets x moomoo merch.





*Terms and conditions apply (



https://terms.easypromosapp.com/t/68294



).





** Limited to Moomoo Financial Inc customers residing in tri-state area (NY, NJ, CT, and PA). Terms and conditions apply (



https://www.moomoo.com/us/support/topic4_591?_ftsdk=1747041092307575



).







About moomoo







Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make more-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.





Founded in the US, moomoo operates globally, serving investors in countries such as the US, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada and Malaysia. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed Futu Holdings (



FUTU



), we take pride in our role as a global strategic partner of the Nasdaq, earning numerous international accolades from renowned industry leaders such as Benzinga and Fintech Breakthrough. Moomoo has also received multiple awards in the US, Singapore, and Australia for its innovative, inclusive approach to investing.









Contact:









For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at



www.moomoo.com



or contact us at pr@moomoo.com





For the New York Mets questions, please contact:





Katie Agostin





Manager, Communications





New York Mets







kagostin@nymets.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0159404-1710-4d0e-a6f8-ed195a0a3723





