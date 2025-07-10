Moomoo Releases Insights from 2025 Q2 North American User Survey Highlighting Investor Sentiment and Expectations

Moomoo's survey reveals investor neutrality and growth focus, anticipating volatility amid economic uncertainty for H2 2025.

Moomoo, the investment and trading platform, conducted a survey among its North American users in the second quarter of 2025 to assess their investment journeys and expectations for the remainder of the year. The survey, which included 1,200 participants, revealed a cautious optimism among investors, who expect increased market volatility despite a generally positive outlook for achieving investment goals. Participants expressed a desire for more accessible information through various apps and noted a growing confidence in utilizing features like AI and extended trading hours. While many reported profitability compared to the previous year, concerns around inflation and economic uncertainties remain prevalent. The survey highlighted that investors are adapting their strategies based on political developments and market conditions. Moomoo aims to provide users with the necessary tools and community support to enhance their investment experiences.

Potential Positives

Moomoo conducted a survey of 1,200 North American users, reflecting a commitment to understanding and improving the user experience on their platform.

Survey results indicate that despite economic uncertainty, many investors are confident in achieving their financial goals, reflecting positively on the platform's effectiveness in support of their trading strategies.

New features like AI and extended hours trading are gaining traction among users, indicating that the platform is innovating to meet investor needs.

Overall growth of major indices (S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and the Magnificent Seven) suggests a favorable market environment that could benefit users of the moomoo platform.

Potential Negatives

Survey results indicate that while investors are positive overall, they are adopting a more cautious tone due to concerns over economic uncertainty and expected volatility, which may reflect negatively on the platform's user sentiment.

The disclaimer in the survey results mentions that experiences may differ and past performance does not guarantee future success, potentially undermining investor confidence in the platform and its offerings.

Investors’ reliance on multiple apps for trading suggests a lack of strong loyalty to moomoo, indicating potential competition risks as users may not fully engage with or commit to the platform.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

Full Release



JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The intuitive



investment and trading platform



moomoo has recently completed a 2025 second quarter North American users survey. Similar to last year, moomoo surveyed its users halfway through the year to find out how their investing journey has progressed to-date this year and learn what their expectations for the second half will be. Results showed that the investors in the survey take a neutral stance and expect more volatility in the second half. Many investors are growth focused and confident in meeting their investment goals despite poor consumer sentiment about the economy.





Investors anticipate just a few cuts from the Fed in 2025 despite expectations of a possible recession and rising unemployment. As they are using several apps to invest, they want information available at their fingertips. New features like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and extended hours trading are gaining traction.





Markets climbed a wall of worry after an initial tariff fueled selloff at the beginning of the year to finish modestly in the green and near all-time highs. Overall, investors held on through the dip and emerged in a solid financial position at the end of the half. As of June 30, the S&P 500 index gained 5.5%, the tech heavy Nasdaq 100 index was up 7.9% and the Magnificent Seven index gained 2.5%. Moomoo surveyed 1,200 of its users in North America halfway through the year to find out how their investing journey has progressed and what their expectations for the second half will be. Overall, investors remain positive but are striking a more cautionary tone as uncertainly over the economy and tariffs are expected to lead to more volatility. In addition, moomoo’s investors in Canada are closely watching political developments both at home and in the US and adjusting their investing plans accordingly.





"While more investors report having made money in 2025 compared with the same period last year, the uncertainty surrounding inflation drives mixed reactions among users. However, investors trade more often with a more diversified portfolio and goals. Even though they are expecting more volatility in the second half, investors believe trading through self-direct platforms help them achieve their financial freedom goals," said Justin Zacks, Vice President of Strategy, Moomoo Technologies Inc.







About the Survey:







The Q2 Moomoo Users survey was conducted in June 2024. The survey included approximately 1,000 participants in the US and 200 in Canada that are registered users of the moomoo app. The data shown in the survey represents the opinion of those surveyed and may change based on the market and other conditions. The survey results provided herein may not represent other customers' experience, and there is no guarantee of future performance or success and should also not be construed asinvestment advice Experiences may differ than the ones represented here. Investing involves risks regardless of the strategy selected.







This whitepaper



is for informational and educational use only and is not a recommendation or endorsement of any particular investment or investment strategy. Past investment performance does not indicate or guarantee future success. You should consider the appropriateness of this information having regard to your relevant personal circumstances before making any investment decisions.





Moomoo is a financial information and trading app offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. In the U.S., Investment products and services on Moomoo are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC.





About moomoo





Moomoo is an investment and trading platform that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights. It provides users with the necessary information and technology to make more informed investment decisions. Investors have access to advanced charting tools, technical analytics, and in-depth data. Moomoo grows with its users, cultivating a community where investors share, learn, and grow together in one place. Moomoo provides free access to investment courses, educational materials, and interactive events that any investor, at any level, can gain from. Users can join forum discussions, trending topics, and seminars to better their investment knowledge and insights.





The moomoo app is offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. ("MTI") a company that is based in Jersey City, New Jersey. The app is used globally in countries including the U.S., Singapore, Australia, Japan, Malaysia and Canada. MTI is not a broker-dealer and does not provideinvestment adviceor recommendations. In the U.S., securities products and services are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc. ("MFI"), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. MTI and MFI are indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU).





For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at





www.moomoo.com/us





or feel free to email:



pr@us.moomoo.com



.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d32e64b-3806-4aa1-84ba-0235456d9e21





