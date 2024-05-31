Moolec Science’s Strong Growth in Q3 FY2024

Moolec Science (MLEC) has released an update.

Moolec Science reports a robust third quarter for FY 2024 with key achievements including USDA-APHIS approval for their Piggy Sooy™ soybean product and the successful progression of their GLASO™ safflower planting campaign. Financially, the company saw an increase in normalized revenues by roughly $1.3 million year-over-year, although operational costs also rose, reflecting a strategic investment in their soy-protein ingredient business and research and development efforts. These milestones underscore Moolec’s commitment to sustainable and nutritional innovation in the food ingredient sector.

